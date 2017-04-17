World
World

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Turkey Will Ignore Election Monitors' Referendum Criticism

Associated Press
1:32 PM ET

(ANKARA, TURKEY) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected international monitors' criticisms of Turkey's referendum, insisting the vote was the "most democratic election" seen in any Western country.

Addressing supporters outside his palace in Ankara, Erdogan said Monday that Turkey would ignore the findings of the OSCE monitors.

Erdogan said: "First, know your place! We won't see or hear the politically motivated reports you prepare."

The monitors said the procedures used in the vote on expanding the president's powers "fell short" of international standards. They also said a Turkish electoral board decision to allow as valid ballots that did not bear official stamps undermined important safeguards against fraud.

Unofficial results have shown a narrow win for Erdogan, who had backed the "yes" side.

