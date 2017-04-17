Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
CrimeCoachella Fans Used 'Find My iPhone' to Catch a Man Who Stole 100 Cellphones
Reinaldo De Jesus Henao.
conflictNorth Korean Official Threatens 'Weekly' Missile Tests as White House Condemns Launches
SKOREA-US-DIPLOMACY
viralThe Internet Is Having a Field Day Turning Trump's Easter Bunny Moment Into Memes
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-EASTER EGG ROLL
Supreme CourtNeil Gorsuch Asks His First Questions as Newest Supreme Court Justice
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy (R) administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch as his wife Marie Louise Gorsuch holds a bible and President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Jellyfish Swimming In Sea
Getty Images
Research

4 Things to Do After Getting Stung by a Jellyfish

Kathleen Mulpeter / Health.com
1:25 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Nothing ruins a perfect day at the beach like a jellyfish sting, but quick action can help diminish the symptoms. Here, Health's contributing medical editor, Dr. Raj, shares four tips on what to do—plus what not to do—should you or a loved one have a run-in with a jelly.

Health.com: 5 Times You Really, Seriously Need to Go to the ER

1. Remove the stingers

Your first step should be to try to clear away the pieces of tentacle embedded in your skin as quickly as possible. If they're right on the surface, you might be able to gently rinse them off with salt water (not fresh water, though—more on this later). You could also try scraping off stingers with the edge of a credit card, says Dr. Raj.

2. Deactivate the venom

Wash the area with vinegar. Or make a paste with baking soda and seawater (again, not fresh) and gently apply it to the wound.

3. Treat the pain

Take a pain reliever to ease the discomfort. A hot pack or immersing the wound in hot water may also help. A 2016 review published in the journal Toxins suggests heat is a more effective treatment than cold. "[R]esearch to date has shown that all marine venoms are highly heat sensitive, thus hot water or hot packs should be more effective than cold packs or ice," study author Christie Wilcox said in a press release.

4. Watch for severe symptoms

Although a jellyfish sting can be incredibly painful, most stings don't require a trip to the ER. Dr. Raj says that if symptoms appear under control after you've completed the steps above, you may not need any further treatment. But if you notice signs of an allergic reaction, or symptoms are severe—think nausea, dizziness, fever, or difficulty breathing—you should get medical attention immediately. It's also worth seeing a doctor ASAP if the sting is near the eye.

What not to do

Don't rinse the wound with fresh water. While it's okay for salt water to touch the area, fresh water can actually activate jellyfish stingers. Dr. Raj warns against rubbing the wound with a towel, or splashing around in seawater, which could also activate stingers.

And no, you definitely shouldn't reenact that famous Friends scene: Experts agree that urine doesn't have the chemical makeup to neutralize jellyfish venom the way vinegar does.

This article originally appeared on Health.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME