'No Words Can Express Their Loss.' Family of 5-Year-Old Crushed by Rotating Restaurant Speaks Out

A spokesperson representing the family of a five-year-old who died after being crushed by a rotating restaurant in Atlanta said the family is seeking privacy “to come to terms with this tragedy.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Charlie Holt, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

“The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy,” said the statement from a Holt family spokesperson. “No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.”

The incident happened in the Sun Dial, a restaurant in the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in Atlanta .