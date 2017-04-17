In honor of Easter weekend, the team over at GizmoSlip set out to solve a mystery that most people have probably never wondered about: Can an iPhone survive a 100-foot fall inside a giant chocolate bunny ?

The YouTube channel shared a video Saturday of themselves putting an iPhone 7 inside the candy rabbit — dubbed "The Professor" — through a hole in its bottom before dropping it from a drone 100 feet in the air. As you might have expected, neither the chocolate nor the phone fare very well in the fall, with the bunny suffering irreparable damage while the phone's screen is completely shattered.

However, GizmoSlip dubs the test a partial success, as the iPhone is still warm and seems to be somewhat functional. They're even able to salvage some of the chocolate off the ground for a post-experiment snack.

Watch the full clip below.