U.S.
Search
Sign In
SportsThese Are the Winners of the 2017 Boston Marathon
121st Boston Marathon
MusicKendrick Lamar's DAMN. Proves He's the Most Important Rapper in America
Donald TrumpMore Americans Think President Trump Doesn't Keep His Promises
President Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg Roll
viralSean Spicer Read an Easter Book to Kids and the Internet Was Amused
President Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg Roll
Crime

Cleveland Facebook Murder Suspect's Ex-Girlfriend: 'He Was a Really Good Guy'

Melissa Chan
12:12 PM ET

The woman whose name suspected Cleveland killer Steve Stephens uttered as he gunned down an elderly man at random said Monday that she’s “overwhelmed” by the tragedy and offered her sympathies to those left grieving.

Joy Lane, who also goes by Joy Carr, is in a safe location while Stephens is still at large, she told TIME. Stephens, 37, is accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-old man Sunday — in what police say is a “heinous” and “senseless” crime that Stephens recorded and posted on Facebook.

“I’m just overwhelmed, and I feel bad for all the families affected,” Lane said in a brief phone conversation. “He was a really good guy. He's been fabulous to me."

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at a news conference Monday that Lane is among several people who have cooperated with authorities in the investigation.

Lane told CBS News in a text message that she and Stephens “had been in a relationship for several years.”

In the video of the killing, which Facebook has since removed, Stephens can be seen approaching Robert Godwin Sr. and asking his victim to say “Joy Lane,” according to the Washington Post. "She's the reason that this is about to happen to you," Stephens tells Godwin before he opens fire.

Lane told TIME she did not know why he would have killed in her name. "I’m not sure,” she said.

The details of the couple's relationship are unclear. Lane declined to comment further.

Stephens' mother, Maggie Green, told CNN that her son said he was "mad with his girlfriend" and wouldn't "stop until his mother or girlfriend tell him to stop."

Local and federal authorities are searching for Stephens in Ohio and several other states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said they wouldn’t rest until he is captured.

"We're not going to stop until he's in custody,” the police chief said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME