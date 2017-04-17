Newsfeed
Sean Spicer Read an Easter Book to Kids and the Internet Was Amused

Raisa Bruner
12:20 PM ET

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is used to public speaking in front of tricky audiences. But on Sunday, he took his professional approach to a slightly different crowd than usual: a group of kids assembled on the South Lawn of the White House for Monday's festive annual Easter Egg Roll and accompanying children's book reading.

Busting out How to Catch the Easter Bunny as the first reading of the day, Spicer found himself an onstage sidekick in the form of a dapper five-year-old boy named Joshua attired formally in vest, jacket, and matching cap. Spicer—with the accompaniment of Joshua—then proceeded to regale the kids with the light tale.

"I've been working long and hard with all my peeps and crew. We've made the eggs and now I'm here to bring them to you," he intoned in a classic reading voice. About halfway through, he loosened up a bit and made some off-the-cuff comments about a child's bunny ears.

But ultimately the last laugh is with the internet audience, who used the footage of the livestream to create political memes.

