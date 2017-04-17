More Americans Think President Trump Doesn't Keep His Promises

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) waves to guests after delivering remarks from the Truman Balcony with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump (L) during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Fewer Americans think President Trump keeps his promises than two months ago, according to a new Gallup poll .

Only 45% of Americans think Trump keeps his promises, a 17-point drop from the 62% who thought so in a similar Gallup survey in February.

The first poll came when Trump had just taken office, signing a series of executive orders aimed at meeting some of his key campaign promises, such as approving the Keystone pipeline.

Since then, Trump has had more of a mixed record, with a failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, legal setbacks for his travel ban and a stark reversal of his opinions on NATO, China and the Export-Import Bank, among other things.

Still, the drop is higher among groups of voters who disapprove of Trump than his supporters, with the largest drops among women, Democrats and 18-to-34-year-olds.

The poll was conducted by phone between April 5-9 with a random sample of 1,019 adults over the age of 18. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.