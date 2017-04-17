SportsThese Are the Winners of the 2017 Boston Marathon
121st Boston Marathon
MusicKendrick Lamar's DAMN. Proves He's the Most Important Rapper in America
Donald TrumpMore Americans Think President Trump Doesn't Keep His Promises
President Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg Roll
viralSean Spicer Read an Easter Book to Kids and the Internet Was Amused
President Trump And Melania Trump Host White House Easter Egg Roll
movies

The New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Eerily Similar to This Force Awakens Teaser

Megan McCluskey
12:18 PM ET

With the debut of the first Last Jedi trailer at last week's Star Wars Celebration, hype for Episode VIII has returned in full force.

But while some fans spent the weekend worrying about Finn recovering from his Kylo Ren-inflicted injuries or wondering why Luke would dare say it was time for the Jedi to end, one observant viewer was busy analyzing the similarities between the preview and another Star Wars offering — The Force Awakens teaser.

YouTube user Morphin Bad shared a video Friday comparing footage from the two spots in an effort to demonstrate the numerous parallels between them. Beginning with a panting Finn popping up from the desert in The Force Awakens, juxtaposed with a gasping Rey on the ground from The Last Jedi, the edit showcases the similar format Disney used for both trailers.

Watch the full video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME