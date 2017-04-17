U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesUltimate Dad Hero The Rock Dressed as Pikachu to Give His Daughter a Perfect Easter
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
animalsWatch April the Viral Giraffe's New 'Very Independent' Kid Finally Being Born
celebritiesOf Course Rihanna Looked Amazing Dressed As a Human Disco Ball at Coachella
Rihanna attends the Christian Dior show of Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
sleepTeens May Do Better When School Starts Later
Too early TIME health stock
USA, police car with lights on
USA, police car with lights on Westend61—Getty Images/Westend61
Michigan

8-Year-Old Suspected in Michigan Toddler's Death at Day Care

Associated Press
11:23 AM ET

(MUSKEGON, MICH.) — An 8-year-old is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left unsupervised in a home day care in Michigan.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis tells MLive.com for a story Monday that the toddler's body was found concealed Friday morning in a bedroom. He says the primary witness is only 5 years old. He did not yet know a cause of death.

He said the 1-year-old had been crying and "the 8-year-old dealt with the baby crying."

Bryanna Reasonover told WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV that she found her son's body in a playpen when she went to pick up three children she had dropped off the previous night.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME