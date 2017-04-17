Ideas
Five Best Ideas

High School Should Be More Like Preschool

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. High school should be more like preschool.

By Sarah Garland in the Hechinger Report

2. The jobs lost to free trade aren’t coming back. But we can fix the rules of globalization.

By Dani Rodrik in Project Syndicate

3. Here’s how modern media’s business model drives our partisan divide.

By Mark Jamison in U.S. News and World Report

4. This handbook can help Americans rig the government.

By Eric Liu in Politico

5. Broadcast television is data poor — and that might kill it.

By Shelly Palmer in his blog

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
