1. High school should be more like preschool.

By Sarah Garland in the Hechinger Report

2. The jobs lost to free trade aren’t coming back. But we can fix the rules of globalization.

By Dani Rodrik in Project Syndicate

3. Here’s how modern media’s business model drives our partisan divide.

By Mark Jamison in U.S. News and World Report

4. This handbook can help Americans rig the government.

By Eric Liu in Politico

5. Broadcast television is data poor — and that might kill it.

By Shelly Palmer in his blog

