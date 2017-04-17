World
Search
Sign In
Michigan8-Year-Old Suspected in Michigan Toddler's Death at Day Care
USA, police car with lights on
MassachusettsShe Was the First Woman to Run the Boston Marathon. 50 Years Later, She's Back
Kathrine Switzer, of Syracuse, N.Y., center, was spotted early in the Boston Marathon by Jock Semple, center right, who tried to rip the number off her shirt and remove her from the race. Others intervened, allowing her to make her getaway to become the first woman to "officially" run the race on April 19, 1967.
celebritiesUltimate Dad Hero The Rock Dressed as Pikachu to Give His Daughter a Perfect Easter
"The Fate Of The Furious" New York Premiere
animalsWatch April the Viral Giraffe's New 'Very Independent' Kid Finally Being Born
Coastal scenery
Esperance, Australia. Andrew Watson—Getty Images
Australia

Shark Kills Australian Teen Who Was Surfing With Her Father

Maya Rhodan
10:59 AM ET

A 17-year-old girl was killed Monday by a shark that attacked her while she was surfing with her father in Western Australia.

The Australian teen was hitting the waves with her dad in Esperance when the shark latched onto her and grabbed her, according to the Associated Press. The girl's mother and sister reportedly witnessed the attack from the beach.

The victim was first treated on the beach before being taken to the hospital, where she was treated for serious leg injuries, Australia's 9News reported. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Evening Standard reported that shark attacks have gone down in Australia to fewer than two attacks occurring per year.

This fatal incident was close by to the scene of a 2014 shark attack that caused a man to lose his arm and hand, according to 9News.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME