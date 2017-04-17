Shark Kills Australian Teen Who Was Surfing With Her Father

A 17-year-old girl was killed Monday by a shark that attacked her while she was surfing with her father in Western Australia.

The Australian teen was hitting the waves with her dad in Esperance when the shark latched onto her and grabbed her, according to the Associated Press . The girl's mother and sister reportedly witnessed the attack from the beach.

The victim was first treated on the beach before being taken to the hospital, where she was treated for serious leg injuries, Australia's 9News reported. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Evening Standard reported that shark attacks have gone down in Australia to fewer than two attacks occurring per year.

This fatal incident was close by to the scene of a 2014 shark attack that caused a man to lose his arm and hand, according to 9News .