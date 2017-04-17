Of Course Rihanna Looked Amazing Dressed As a Human Disco Ball at Coachella

Rihanna may not have performed at this year's Coachella Music Festival , but she definitely rocked one of the most standout looks of the weekend.

The ANTI artist showed up the Empire Polo Club Saturday decked out in a crystal-encrusted bodysuit that debuted on Alessandro Michele's Gucci Fall 2017 runway , giving her the appearance of a human disco ball. She completed the outfit with a Gucci tank top, denim cutoffs and a pair of Fenty x Puma platform sneakers.

Rih shared two photos of the glittery ensemble on Instagram, garnering nearly 3 million combined likes from her followers. "I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit," she captioned the first picture, a shot of her posing in front of a mirror.

For the second, she showed off the bodysuit's ability to completely cover her head.

Fans of the singer seems to love her unique getup, with many taking to social media to praise the fashion choice. "It's so funny how we don't deserve Rihanna at all," one Twitter user captioned a snap of her standing in the crowd.

See the photos below.

