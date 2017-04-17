Politics
Donald Trump

President Trump Just Endorsed a Book Full of Empty Pages

Maya Rhodan
9:20 AM ET

President Donald Trump kicked off the Monday after Easter with another round of morning tweets. On the President's mind: the "fake news" media, the first 90 days of his presidency, and a book with blank pages.

"A great book for your reading enjoyment: 'REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS' by Michael J. Knowles," Trump said in one Twitter posting.

The book could easily pass for a typical political tome, but the Amazon bestseller is a gag cooked up by conservative editor Michael J. Knowles.

“I’ve been observing the Democratic Party for at least 10 years now and when I observed their record and reasons to vote for them, on reasons of economics or foreign policy or homeland security or civil rights and so on, I realized it was probably best to just leave all the pages blank," Knowles told Fox News.

Paperback copies of the book retail for $9.99 on Amazon and $8.99 at Barnes and Noble.

