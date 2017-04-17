On April 15, marchers took to the streets across the U.S . to demand that President Donald Trump hand his returns over to the American public.

While the real President Trump seems less and less poised to release his returns, which is common for American presidential candidates and presidents, an impersonator was eager to hand over his returns at a Saturday march in Washington.

"What's the big deal about my taxes? OK, since you guys are my supporters, I'm going to share with you what's on my taxes. Don't let the protestors know what I'm going to tell you," Anthony Atamanuik said.

The impersonator "revealed" that he owed millions Deutsche Bank , but he also joked that he "knows where all of the Nazi gold is hidden" because he has it.

"I have it. I have it," said the fake Trump. He also denounced the White House visitor logs , which TIME reported that President Trump will not be releasing, saying he's "not running a B & B."

The fake president also said he claimed daughter Ivanka Trump as three dependents, "my daughter, my mother, and my wife," and called himself the "United Airlines of presidents" before tossing shredded returns into the crowd.

"I told Jared to shred my taxes, but I thought shred was Yiddish for collate."

Some in the crowd appeared to be a bit fired up, and angry even, at the impersonator who called on the crowd to direct their fire at the actual president.

"Satire is the heart of political discourse so it is a joke and I'm the biggest joke on the block, let me tell you," he said.