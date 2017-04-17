Politics
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll

Maya Rhodan
7:39 AM ET

Easter Monday means one thing in Washington: It's time for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The White House hosts the fun tradition beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET. According to the White House, President Trump will appear at 10:30 a.m.

This year's roll will be the first for the President and First Lady Melania Trump, and according to the New York Times the planning for what's typically the White House's largest public social event got off to a slow start. About 21,000 people are expected to attend this year's roll, down from 35,000 who wore their Easter best to the Obama's final roll in 2016.

Activities at the event will include a "Bunny Hop" stage and a reading area, along with the station where kids will whack eggs with wooden spoons. U.S. Military bands will perform, and the Martin Family Circus and Bro4 will also attend.

