White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll
President Obama Hosts White House Easter Egg Roll
CrimePolice Expand Search for Murder Suspect Who Posted Gruesome Video on Facebook
steve-stephens
South KoreaSouth Korea's Former President Park Indicted on Corruption Charges
Park Geun-hye
LightBoxNine Chinese Photographers You Need to Follow
Television

John Oliver Warns French Voters Not to Elect Another Donald Trump

Melissa Locker
7:23 AM ET

John Oliver want French voters to be very, very careful in their upcoming election. Current president François Hollande is not running for reelection, so France is currently choosing from a field in which the two frontrunners are center-left candidate Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, president of the far-right National Front. “Honestly, she is the main reason you should be invested in this election,” Oliver said of Le Pen on Last Week Tonight.

Oliver warned French voters that their choices in the upcoming presidential race would have repercussions far outside the borders of their country. “One of the frustrating things about watching this unfold from America is this feels a little like déjà vu: a potentially destabilizing populist campaigning on anti-immigrant rhetoric who rages against the elites despite having a powerful father and inherited wealth,” said Oliver, comparing Le Pen to U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.K.’s Brexit.

Oliver had a plan to encourage French voters to vote for a different candidate — appeal to their sense of superiority while speaking to them in their native tongue. While Oliver knows that “a British man speaking on an American television show about the Republic of France is basically French kryptonite,” he transformed his show into a French bistro and spoke in French directly to voters. “You in France love nothing more than acting like you are better than Britain and America. Well, now is your chance to prove that,” said Oliver, encouraging voters to “show the whole world that the French ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity go together, like Larry Skywalker and, of course, that weird bear," he said, holding up dolls of Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca. “Help us, France. You’re our only hope.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME