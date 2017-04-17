World
Search
Sign In
ArkansasArkansas Wants to Begin a Series of Executions Before a Key Lethal Injection Sedative Expires
Arkansas Executions
Korean Peninsula'The Era of Strategic Patience Is Over': Vice President Mike Pence Warns North Korea
South Korea US Pence Korea
VietnamVietnamese Villagers Are Holding Police Hostage in a Rare Protest Over Land Seizures
View Of Vietnam Flag
SyriaU.K. Lawmakers Want the Syrian President's Wife to Be Stripped of Her British Citizenship
Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's wife
Prince Harry Visits Bath With Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, attends the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 held at the University of Bath on April 7, 2017 in Bath, England.  Chris Jackson—Getty Images
U.K.

Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on the Mental Health Problems He Suffered After Diana's Death

Associated Press
4:21 AM ET

(LONDON) — Prince Harry has broken with royal tradition of maintaining silence about mental health issues by speaking candidly of his problems following the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old prince told The Daily Telegraph in an interview published Monday that he needed counseling and nearly suffered breakdowns in the two decades since his mother died in a 1997 car crash.

He told the newspaper he "shut down all his emotions" for nearly 20 years. He said he had been "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions."

He said he endured "two years of total chaos" because of his inability to deal with his grief.

Harry has worked with a charity that promotes mental health.

He has never before spoken openly about his problems dealing with Diana's death.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME