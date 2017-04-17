Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, attends the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 held at the University of Bath on April 7, 2017 in Bath, England.

Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, attends the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 held at the University of Bath on April 7, 2017 in Bath, England. Chris Jackson—Getty Images

Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on the Mental Health Problems He Suffered After Diana's Death

(LONDON) — Prince Harry has broken with royal tradition of maintaining silence about mental health issues by speaking candidly of his problems following the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old prince told The Daily Telegraph in an interview published Monday that he needed counseling and nearly suffered breakdowns in the two decades since his mother died in a 1997 car crash.

He told the newspaper he "shut down all his emotions" for nearly 20 years. He said he had been "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions."

He said he endured "two years of total chaos" because of his inability to deal with his grief.

Harry has worked with a charity that promotes mental health.

He has never before spoken openly about his problems dealing with Diana's death.