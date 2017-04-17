U.S.
Cleveland

Cleveland Police Seek Man They Say Broadcast Killing on Facebook

Reuters
Apr 16, 2017

Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.

Officials in the Ohio city said they were looking for Steve Stephens in connection with the one confirmed killing but had found no evidence to support what police said was a claim he made in the video of having killed more than a dozen other people.

"Everybody is out there looking for Steve," Calvin Williams, the Cleveland police chief, told a news conference, where he joined Mayor Frank Jackson in asking Stephens to turn himself in.

"We want this to end with as much peace we can bring to this right now," Williams said, adding police knew of no other victims.

Police said Stephens used Facebook 's live-streaming video service, called Facebook Live, to broadcast the killing of the man .

They said Stephens might be driving a white or cream-colored sport utility vehicle, and that he was armed and dangerous.

In January, four black people in Chicago were accused of attacking an 18-year-old disabled white man and broadcast ing the assault on Facebook Live while making anti-white racial taunts.

A month later, the suspects pleaded not guilty to assaulting the man .

