The Fate of the Furious, the eighth and latest installment in the The Fast and the Furious franchise, sped past a global box office record this weekend.
The Universal film, starring Vin Diesel and directed by F. Gary Gray, raked in an estimated $532.5 million in its global box office debut, CNN reported. That beats the previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which pulled in $529 million across the globe in its opening weekend.
But Furious 8 had an advantage over Force Awakens because its opening included China, which has the second-largest movie market in the world.
The film easily overtook The Boss Baby, which held the top spot in the box office for the last two weekends.
A majority of the Furious 8's earnings came from international markets, with about 81% of the box office total coming from outside the United States. The film made an estimated $432.3 million abroad and $100.2 million in the U.S.
The film was also the franchise's second-biggest debut in North America, behind Furious 7's $147 million. The seventh installment was the final film that included Paul Walker, who tragically died in a car crash in 2013.
The Fast and the Furious franchise isn't ending anytime soon — as Universal has already announced a ninth and tenth installment set to premiere in 2019 and 2021, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.