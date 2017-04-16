SNL Simultaneously Slams United Airlines and Pepsi in Single Sketch

"Saturday Night Live " wrapped the backlash two major companies — Pepsi and United Airlines — are facing into the same sketch.

The episode's host, Jimmy Fallon , played an ex-boyfriend trying to win back the affection of Jen, played by castmember Cecily Strong — barging in her while she was on a date with another man and serenading her with Savage Garden's "Truly Madly Deeply."

"So what do you say Jen?" Fallon asks Strong, before getting down on one knee. "I know I made one of the biggest mistakes a person can make, and I'm sorry. And I'm asking you to take me back."

He is quickly rebuffed — with a dig at United Airlines . "No Doug!" Strong said. "You dragged a man off a plane this week!" The airline was criticized for forcibly removing a man from a packed plane in Chicago, causing him a range of injuries including a broken nose and a concussion.

Once she ditches Fallon, she goes back to her other date and finds out he just directed the Pepsi commercial featuring Kendall Jenner , which was pulled amidst controversy.

