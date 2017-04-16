Supreme CourtNeil Gorsuch Tackles Church and State in First Week on Supreme Court
Neil Gorsuch pauses as he speaks after taking the judicial oath during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 10, 2017 in Washington.
Newsfeed'We Got Him’: Arrest Made in Unsolved Jogger Murder Case
Massachusetts State Police walk down the street after searching through the woods for evidence after Vanessa Marcotte was found slain, in Princeton, Mass, Aug. 9, 2016. DNA evidence and an attentive state trooper helped find the man authorities believe killed the New York City woman last summer who was out jogging near her mother's Massachusetts home.
TurkeyHistoric Vote in Turkey Could Lead to Expansion of President Erdogan's Powers
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters a voting booth inside a polling station in Istanbul, April 16, 2017.
TelevisionJimmy Fallon Returns to His 'SNL' Roots for Jared Kushner Parody
Television

Melissa McCarthy Brings Back Sean Spicer to 'SNL' for Easter Surprise

Jennifer Calfas
9:54 AM ET

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live to reprise her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — but this time, she was dressed as the Easter bunny.

In the clip , McCarthy’s “Spicey” apologized for his controversial comments about the Holocaust and Adolf Hitler he made during a press briefing last week. (He has since apologized.)

The Easter bunny is a familiar role for Spicer, who played it at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll during the Bush administration.

“Everybody shut up so I can apologize,” McCarthy said in her Easter bunny costume. “Yes, you all got your wish this week, didn’t you, huh? Spicey finally made a mistake.”

“Clearly I meant concentration clubs, OK?” she said.

Last week, Spicer falsely claimed Hitler did not use chemical weapons during World War II and referred to concentration camps as “concentration centers.”

“I would like you to know that I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains,” McCarthy’s Spicer said. “Hey, at least they didn’t have to fly United, am I right?”

The skit concluded with McCarthy driving away in a cracked open Easter egg — once again destroying the set, which she did in past skits. “Everybody just eat as much candy as you want ‘cause this is probably our last Easter on Earth,” she ended the skit.

Watch the whole skit above.

