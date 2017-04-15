U.S.
Search
Sign In
Video GamesHere's the Star Wars: Battlefront II Trailer Starring You as the Bad Guy
CaliforniaAt Least 4 Arrested in Berkeley at Pro and Anti-President Trump Rallies
Demonstrators for (R) and against (L) U.S. President Donald Trump push a garbage container toward each other during a rally in Berkeley
ItalyWorld's Oldest Person Emma Morano Dies at 117
Emma Morano
Virginia10 Years After Virginia Tech, It’s Easier Than Ever to Buy a Gun
Virginia Tech Community Mourns Day After Deadliest U.S. Shooting
Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 23, 2013. Raymond Boyd—Getty Images
atlanta

A 5-Year-Old Boy Was Crushed to Death By a Rotating Restaurant

Aric Jenkins
4:41 PM ET

A 5-year-old boy died Friday after being crushed to death by a revolving restaurant in Atlanta.

The incident occurred at the Sun Dial, a 73-story restaurant at the top of Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel that rotates full circle, offering 360-degree views of the city, police said, USA Today reports.

The child and his family were visiting from Charlotte and had went to the restaurant for lunch, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Warren Pickard said, according to USA Today. The boy wandered 4 to 5 feet away from his parents' table when he became entrapped between a rotating portion of the floor and a wall, a space of about 4 to 5 inches, Pickard said.

"We simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked and found himself in that situation," Pickard said, according to USA Today. "A small child doesn’t know what to do in those moments, and it crushed his little small body."

Staff and dining guests immediately tried to give the child first aid, Pickard said. "They were moving furniture, they were pulling chairs — chairs that were bolted to the floor — they were pulling them up to try to get the child out," he explained.

The hotel manager for the Westin Peachtree Plaza, George Reed, said in a statement that the hotel will continue working with authorities and assist in them in investigation, according to USA Today.

"Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME