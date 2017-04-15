Newsfeed
Bernie Sanders And Elizabeth Warren Hold Progressive Political Rally In Boston
Bernie Sanders waves as he takes the stage at the Our Revolution Massachusetts Rally at the Orpheum Theatre on March 31, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.  Scott Eisen—Getty Images
politics

Bernie Sanders Gave a Speech Behind a Giant Ben & Jerry’s Tub and Twitter Had Lots of Jokes

Aric Jenkins
11:37 AM ET

Twitter felt the Bern after former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared to emerge from a pint of Ben & Jerry's.

The Vermont senator was speaking at one of the company's ice cream factories in St. Albans, Vt., when he was photographed behind the podium, which resembled a giant pint of Ben of Jerry's.

The image ended up on Twitter, and it was only a matter of time before meme-makers morphed Sanders' speech on U.S. policy issues into a variety of other, hilarious scenarios.

Despite the jokes online, it was a serious matter for Sanders. He spoke on education, the environment, and labor issues, according to ABC News.

