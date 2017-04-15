NEW YORK, US - APRIL 14: Police officers are seen outside Penn Station and Macy's store after false alarms of shootings on April 14, 2017 in New York, US. (Photo by William Volcov/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, US - APRIL 14: Police officers are seen outside Penn Station and Macy's store after false alarms of shootings on April 14, 2017 in New York, US. (Photo by William Volcov/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images) Brazil Photo Press/CON—LatinContent/Getty Images

What to Know About the Panic in Penn Station That Left 16 Injured

A scene of panic unfolded in New York City's Penn Station Friday after false reports of gunfire prompted a stampede that resulted in a number of injuries. Here's what you need to know.

What happened?

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Amtrak police deployed a taser on a man within the station, according to officials, CNN reports. The sound of the stun gun was mistaken as gunfire,NYPD Chief William Morris said, according to CNN , and crowds began to push away from the scene, leaving behind bags and other personal belongings in a panic.

No real gun shots were actually fired, but the pandemonium resulted in the injury of at least 16 people, CNN reports. The station was particularly crowded due to delays on a New Jersey Transit train and the evening rush hour ahead of the holiday weekend .

A look at the chaos at Penn Station after Amtrak police used a Taser on a man. Details: https://t.co/4eIk8Ak0k2 pic.twitter.com/RjcuwGX7NR - Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 14, 2017

Were there any deaths?

No deaths occurred in the incident and all of the sustained injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, authorities said, according to CNN. Amtrak authorities said the man who was tasered was taken into custody, CNN reports.

UPDATE: No shots fired by police. 16 people treated for non-life-threatening injuries by @FDNY stemming from #PennStation incident. pic.twitter.com/VibHqa1fsS - Det. James Byrne (@NYPDByrne) April 15, 2017

What did officials say?

Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated that no shots were fired in the station. "FDNY is on scene treating injuries that were sustained during panic," he wrote in a tweet Friday night.

No shots were fired at Penn Station this evening. FDNY is on scene treating injuries that were sustained during panic. - Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 14, 2017

NYPD spokesman J. Peter Donald said the chaos had spread to nearby Herald Square, but there was no reason to panic. "Additionally, we have responded to numerous calls for shots fired in & around @Macys on 34th Street in Manhattan. All are unfounded," he tweeted .