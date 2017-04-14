White House9-Year-Old 'Little Miss Flint' Says President Trump 'Failed to Keep' Promise to Fix Water Crisis
movies

Carrie Fisher Will Not Appear in Star Wars: Episode IX

Mahita Gajanan
Apr 14, 2017

Carrie Fisher will not appear in Star Wars: Episode IX, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed on Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Kennedy said Fisher, who died in December, will not be in the movie at all, putting to rest prior reports that Princess Leia would make an appearance in the film, which comes out in 2019.

"Unfortunately, Carrie passed away, so by the time we were well underway with Episode IX in our thoughts — we had not written the script yet," she said. "But we've regrouped, we started over again in January, so sadly, Carrie will not be in IX."

Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, told the New York Daily News earlier in April that his sister would be in the movie, using previously shot footage. Kennedy said he was "probably confused" about the information.

Star Wars fans will see Fisher this December in The Last Jedi. The actor had finished filming her scenes for the movie before she passed away.

