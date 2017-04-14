Politics
Search
Sign In
White House9-Year-Old 'Little Miss Flint' Says President Trump 'Failed to Keep' Promise to Fix Water Crisis
Children And Youth Hold "Stand Up To Trump" Rally At The White House
Donald TrumpHow the Professor Who Predicted Trump's Win is Making the Case for Impeachment
Allan Lichtman, Case for Impeachment
Foreign PolicyThe Trump Administration Has a New North Korea Strategy: 'Maximum Pressure'
Trump Departs for Florida
moviesThis Star Wars Character Will Play the 'Biggest New Part' in The Last Jedi
star-wars-last-jedi-poster
An employee counts Chinese five yuan banknotes at the Professional Foreign Currency Exchange Ltd. (PFCE) store in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
An employee counts Chinese five yuan banknotes at the Professional Foreign Currency Exchange Ltd. (PFCE) store in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Anthony Kwan—Bloomberg /Getty Images
White House

President Trump Declines to Label China as a Currency Manipulator

Martin Crutsinger / AP
5:40 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The United States has declined to label China a currency manipulator despite President Donald Trump's insistent pledge during the election campaign that he would do so as soon as he took office.

Instead, the first currency review of the Trump administration singled out China and five other countries as needing to be monitored for their currency practices. The countries — China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland — were the same six named in the last currency report issued by the Obama administration in October.

In an interview Wednesday, Trump had indicated that he was backing away from his campaign pledge because he felt China hadn't been manipulating its currency in recent months and because labeling it as such now could jeopardize Beijing's cooperation in confronting North Korea.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME