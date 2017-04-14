Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Entertainment5 Songs to Listen to This Week
ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1
MilitaryU.S. Navy Bans Vaping on Ships
Electronic Cigarette Retailers Face Legislative Setback
OpinionThe U.S. Contemplated a Nuclear Confrontation in North Korea in 1953. We Can Learn From That Moment
Korean war 25.06.1950-27.07.1953: USAF bomber sqadron B-29 on mission against enemy positions . october 1950
CrimeArkansas Lawyers Scramble to Defend 7 Death Row Inmates at Once
Wizard World Chicago Comic Con 2013 - Day 2
Albert L. Ortega—Getty Images
viral

Stephen King's It Is Already Inspiring a Wave of Creepy Clown Memes

Cady Lang
4:07 PM ET

The trailer for the movie adaptation of Stephen King's frightening novel It was released in March, much to the horror and delight of the Internet. The film is a remake of a 90's mini-series also based on the King novel and an iconic (and terrifying scene) from the mini-series has now become a meme in the wake of the preview clip being released.

In the scene, Pennywise the Clown beckons menacingly from the depths of a sewer until a child crawls to their impending doom in the gutter. The meme hilariously (if darkly) riffs on Pennywise's ability to persuade people to come into the sewer, with the Internet offering everything from tacos to Tom Hardy as the ill-fated temptations. While the movie's not slated to hit theaters until September of this year, that only gives the Internet more time to make Pennywise memes.

See the funniest memes inspired by It and Pennywise below.

How far would you go for the new season of Game of Thrones?

I'd die for a single episode 😂

A post shared by gaмe oғ тнroneѕ (@universeofthrones) on

For some, tacos are worth their eventual demise.

For others, it's a vice of a different ilk.

FML! 😩🤔🙄💀🤣🍷 #It #itmemes #IHaveWine #Wine #LoverOfWine #Yolo #iaintscared #WhosComingWithMe

A post shared by Jeannie Padilla (@mzjeanbeanz) on

Some people would go to great lengths, even in a sewer, for Tom Hardy.

😂😂 i'd be down there like a shot clown or no clown! #tomhardy #pennywisetheclown #itsatrap

A post shared by Jenny Carter (@jennyacarter) on

While others would do anything for a Netflix login.

I'll be right down 😂😂

A post shared by TVShow Time (@tvshowtimeapp) on

Even celebrities got into the spirit of the memes. Singer Sky Ferreira teased at her fans' thirst for her new album with a variation of the meme.

lol stupid

A post shared by Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME