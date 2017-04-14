Business
Food & Drink

A College in New York Is Making Its Cafeteria All Vending Machines

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:47 PM ET

A community college in upstate New York is laying off its entire cafeteria staff in favor of food-dispensing machines.

The State University of New York's Orange County Community College will let go of nine full-time and three part-time workers as part of the switch to vending machines, the Associated Press reports. Vinnie Cazzetta, the executive director of the nonprofit Orange County Community College Association, said in remarks reported by the Times Herald-Record that the change was necessary after food-service operations lost more than $150,000 last year.

"By doing nothing we could have been out of business in 12 to 18 months," Cazzetta told the newspaper. "We would not have been able to make payroll."

