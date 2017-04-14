Here's What That Epic New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Poster May Mean for Rey

In addition to the first trailer for The Last Jedi , fans at Star Wars Celebration Friday were shown a brand new teaser poster for the upcoming Episode VIII .

Featuring Rey (Daisy Ridley) holding a lightsaber that embodies aspects of both Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) signature weapons, the image seems to hint that the scavenger-turned-Force-trainee may become a Gray Jedi . In the Star Wars galaxy, this term refers to any Force-sensitive person who walks the line between light and dark.

Disney

The beam from Rey's saber splits the poster in half, with one side featuring Luke's face and the other Kylo Ren's, further indicating that our heroine might be torn.

However, Luke's face is larger than Ren's, seeming to suggest that, even if she possesses both light and dark abilities, the light will ultimately win out — the true mark of a Gray Jedi.

The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15, 2017. Watch the trailer above.