PoliticsWhite House Will Keep Visitor Logs Secret
Capitol
Food & DrinkA College in New York Is Making Its Cafeteria All Vending Machines
New-York-college-opts-machines-instead-cafeteria-staff
moviesHere's What That Epic New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Poster May Mean for Rey
star-wars-last-jedi-poster
CollegeWhy Parents Pick the Wrong Colleges For Their Kids
College classroom
Jay Pharoah attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Jay Pharoah attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California  David Livingston/Getty Images
Television

Jay Pharoah Slams Saturday Night Live Over Firing: 'They Put People Into Boxes'

Megan McCluskey
12:34 PM ET

There's apparently no love lost between Jay Pharoah and Saturday Night Live since the comedian was fired from the NBC sketch series last summer.

During a recent interview with New York City radio station Hot 97, Pharoah spoke about how he felt underutilized during his six seasons working on the show. "If you really noticed, for the last year and a half, they didn’t do any Obama sketches," he said, referencing his iconic impression of the 44th president. "I was like, ‘Just let me do my character and we’ll be fine.’"

Pharoah also criticized the SNL writers for putting him in an "impression box." "You go where you’re appreciated," he said. "They put people into boxes. Whatever they want you to do, they expect you to do. And I’m fiery too... I’m not a 'yes n-----.' That’s not me."

The show confirmed that it had not renewed the contracts of Pharoah and longtime castmate Taran Killam ahead of its 42nd season premiere.

Watch the full interview below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME