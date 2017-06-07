The two-tone dress, left, alongside an ivory and black version, made by Roman Originals, that has sparked a global debate on Twitter over what colour it is on display in Birmingham, England on February 27, 2015.

It's not everyday the internet joins together on a vision quest, but some photos have the power to spark an internet debate. It's because of how people perceive things — especially color — differently.

Case in point: People are still talking about the instant viral phenomenon that's now known as "the dress." The infamous question of whether the polarizing striped frock was blue and black or white and gold garnered millions of hits and spurred passionate social media clashes. Now a study published in April by the Journal of Vision basically concluded that our different takes all boil down to one thing: the way each individual perceives the way light illuminated the dress differently.

While a new photo hasn't reached the dress's fame levels, here are five pictures that got the internet's eyes popping.