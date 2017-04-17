World
EgyptEgypt Acquits U.S. Woman Detained for Three Years on Child Abuse Charges Widely Seen as Bogus
Egypt: Dual U.S-Egyptian citizen Aya Hijazi acquitted after 3 years' detention.
Sri LankaFury In Sri Lanka After a Garbage Dump Collapses, Killing At Least 26
A police officer inspects a damaged house for victims during a rescue mission after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses in Colombo
MexicoA Fugitive Mexican Ex-Governor, Accused of Corruption, Has Been Captured in Guatemala
Javier Duarte
EasterIn New York's Easter Parade, Spectacular Costumes Meet Elegant Tradition
2017 Easter Parade And Easter Bonnet Festival
TIME 100

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Wins TIME 100 Reader Poll

TIME Staff
Apr 16, 2017

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte won the 2017 TIME 100 poll after consistently leading the survey, which asked readers who should be included on this year's TIME 100 — an annual list of the world's most influential people.

Duterte received 5% of the total "yes" votes in the poll, which closed Sunday night. Since taking office in June, Duterte has waged an aggressive war on drugs that has killed more than 8,000 people in the Phillippines, according to Reuters. The controversial anti-drug campaign has inspired growing opposition from human rights groups and some political leaders, including Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo.

Closely following Duterte in the TIME 100 poll were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg — all of whom received 3% of the total "yes" votes.

U.S. Bernie Sanders won the reader poll in 2016 while Russian President Vladimir Putin took the lead in 2015.

The official TIME 100 list, which is selected by TIME's editors, will be announced on April 20.

Follow TIME