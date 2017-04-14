Ideas
Search
Sign In
CrimeFugitive Accused of Stealing Guns, Mailing Rant to Donald Trump Captured After 10-Day Manhunt
Wisconsin-Fugitive-Joseph-Jakubowski
Arkansas'We've Never Seen Anything Like This': Why Arkansas Is Executing 7 People in 11 Days
Why-Arkansas-Executing-seven-People-eleven-Days
viralThe Internet Can't Decide What This Guy's Mind-Boggling Promposal Sign Is Saying
Basketball Dunk
celebritiesEllen and Bradley Cooper Refuse to Let Nugget Boy Come for Their Retweet Record
ellen oscars
GERMANY, MUNICH, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich - Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen, Our picture shows a fully occupied lecture large hall during a written examination in the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
GERMANY - FEBRUARY 08: GERMANY, MUNICH, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich - Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen, Our picture shows a fully occupied lecture large hall during a written examination in the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images) Ulrich Baumgarten—U. Baumgarten via Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

College Students Should Take Classes After 11 A.M.

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Want your college student to do well? Have them take classes after 11 a.m.

By Natalie Savidge at the University of Nevada, Reno

2. Homelessness is solvable. These practices are already working around the country.

By Mary K. Cunningham, Sarah Gillespie and Alexandra Tilsley at the Urban Institute

3. America’s tax forms are a user-experience disaster.

By Meg Miller in Co.Design

4. To fix the climate, we need to start telling better stories.

By Michael Segal in Nautilus

5. The ‘first 100 days’ metric for a presidency is meaningless.

By Jeff Greenfield in Politico

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME