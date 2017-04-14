GERMANY - FEBRUARY 08: GERMANY, MUNICH, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich - Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen, Our picture shows a fully occupied lecture large hall during a written examination in the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

GERMANY - FEBRUARY 08: GERMANY, MUNICH, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich - Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen, Our picture shows a fully occupied lecture large hall during a written examination in the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich. (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images) Ulrich Baumgarten—U. Baumgarten via Getty Images

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

College Students Should Take Classes After 11 A.M.

1. Want your college student to do well? Have them take classes after 11 a.m.

By Natalie Savidge at the University of Nevada, Reno

2. Homelessness is solvable. These practices are already working around the country.

By Mary K. Cunningham, Sarah Gillespie and Alexandra Tilsley at the Urban Institute

3. America’s tax forms are a user-experience disaster.

By Meg Miller in Co.Design

4. To fix the climate, we need to start telling better stories.

By Michael Segal in Nautilus

5. The ‘first 100 days’ metric for a presidency is meaningless.

By Jeff Greenfield in Politico

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.