This Week in Health: Go for a Run, Change Your Tinder Photo

This week we learned how a little bit of running can add years to your life —and all of the other amazing things that pounding the pavement can do for the body. Here's what else grabbed our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for our newsletter for more.)

A new study finds that people have trouble picking their most flattering photo for their Facebook, LinkedIn and online dating profiles. The solution: let a stranger do it for you.

Gene editing is being used to diagnose cancer and to create on-the-spot tests for infections like Zika virus .

Running is a simple, efficient and cheap way to exercise . It's also a great way to extend your lifespan.

When parents have positive conversations with other parents about vaccines, they're less hesitant to vaccinate their kids, according to new findings from an immunization education program in Washington.

Chew your food slowly, because mindful eating may help control your appetite.

Health groups have different recommendations about who should get screened for breast cancer . Even doctors are divided on which advice to follow.

Marathons are physically demanding, and the training can take a toll on health. But runners aren't the only people at risk during a race. A new study finds that marathons can lead to delays in emergency care.

In a reversal, an expert group is no longer advising that most men not get tested for prostate cancer. Confused? Here's what you need to know about the change.