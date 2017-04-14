Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
public healthThe Number of Mumps Cases in Texas Just Hit a 20-Year High
mumps
Exercise/FitnessWhy Running Is Such Perfect Cardio
Female athlete running on track, low section, focus on shadow
moviesThe True Story Behind The Lost City of Z
Film Review The Lost City of Z
animalsUnpublished Rabbit Photos From the LIFE Archives Put Bunnies in the Spotlight
Long Island Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit show, circa 1943.
Sport objects background TIME health stock
Getty Images
this week in health

This Week in Health: Go for a Run, Change Your Tinder Photo

Alexandra Sifferlin
11:01 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This week we learned how a little bit of running can add years to your life—and all of the other amazing things that pounding the pavement can do for the body. Here's what else grabbed our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for our newsletter for more.)

Why you should let someone else choose your Tinder photo

A new study finds that people have trouble picking their most flattering photo for their Facebook, LinkedIn and online dating profiles. The solution: let a stranger do it for you.

Here's another way CRISPR will change medicine

Gene editing is being used to diagnose cancer and to create on-the-spot tests for infections like Zika virus.

One run may add 7 hours to your life

Running is a simple, efficient and cheap way to exercise. It's also a great way to extend your lifespan.

Vaccine skeptics respond better to information than shaming

When parents have positive conversations with other parents about vaccines, they're less hesitant to vaccinate their kids, according to new findings from an immunization education program in Washington.

Why slow eaters may burn more calories

Chew your food slowly, because mindful eating may help control your appetite.

Most doctors' breast cancer advice may be out of date

Health groups have different recommendations about who should get screened for breast cancer. Even doctors are divided on which advice to follow.

Why marathons can be deadly—even if you don't run in them

Marathons are physically demanding, and the training can take a toll on health. But runners aren't the only people at risk during a race. A new study finds that marathons can lead to delays in emergency care.

Experts change their minds about prostate cancer screening

In a reversal, an expert group is no longer advising that most men not get tested for prostate cancer. Confused? Here's what you need to know about the change.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME