Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Exercise/FitnessWhy Running Is Such Perfect Cardio
Female athlete running on track, low section, focus on shadow
moviesThe True Story Behind The Lost City of Z
Film Review The Lost City of Z
animalsUnpublished Rabbit Photos From the LIFE Archives Put Bunnies in the Spotlight
Long Island Rabbit Breeders Association Rabbit show, circa 1943.
citiesThese Are the Least Attractive Cities in America
Bright lights and bikes
mumps
Photograph by BSIP/UIG—Getty Images
public health

The Number of Mumps Cases in Texas Just Hit a 20-Year High

Lisa Marie Segarra
10:39 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Cases of mumps have hit a 20-year high in Texas and health care providers should be on alert, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state has seen 221 cases of mumps this year, the most since it had 234 cases in 1994, according to the release.

Health officials in Texas are looking into outbreaks, including possible exposure on South Padre Island, which is a popular spring break destination for college students.

The Texas DSHS said 13 people who travelled to South Padre island between March 8 and 22 were infected with mumps.

The state health department noted that the disease is "highly contagious" and that vaccination is the best mode of prevention.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME