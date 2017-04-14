The Number of Mumps Cases in Texas Just Hit a 20-Year High

Cases of mumps have hit a 20-year high in Texas and health care providers should be on alert, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state has seen 221 cases of mumps this year, the most since it had 234 cases in 1994, according to the release.

Health officials in Texas are looking into outbreaks, including possible exposure on South Padre Island, which is a popular spring break destination for college students.

The Texas DSHS said 13 people who travelled to South Padre island between March 8 and 22 were infected with mumps.

The state health department noted that the disease is "highly contagious" and that vaccination is the best mode of prevention.