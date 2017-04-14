U.S.
A Fire at the Bellagio Hotel Briefly Shut Down the Las Vegas Strip

Tessa Berenson
9:07 AM ET

The roof of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino caught fire Thursday night, temporarily shutting down the Las Vegas Strip.

The Clark County Fire Department got a call about the blaze at 10:46 p.m. local time, ABC reports. Firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes and were able to douse the flames, but "firefighting efforts were extremely difficult due to the location of the fire and access to the location," assistant chief Larry Haydu of the CCFD said.

The fire was extinguished by about 11:10 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Our guys who work this area of town knew this hotel like the back of their hands," said CCFD deputy chief Roy Session.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Follow TIME