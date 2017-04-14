Newsfeed
Charlize
Late Night Television

Charlize Theron Screamed at a Substandard Easter Bunny Like a 'Psycho Mom'

TIME Staff
9:53 AM ET

Hollywood starlet Charlize Theron hired an Easter bunny for her children last year—but had to scream at it like a "psycho mom" when it didn't do its job.

Theron stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to tell Kimmel that the bunny's suit was slovenly.

"I wanted a nice fluffy white bunny," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "And i got a very... It was not just dirty. I was like, is that food or is that vomit."

The bunny also lounged on her couch "with the dirty bunny suit," prompting Theron to yell at it like a "psycho mom."

"Can you take the kids? It's time to find the easter eggs!" she told the hired rabbit—which was found online.

Watch the full clip below.

