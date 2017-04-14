President Donald Trump's latest critics have taken to the stratosphere to get his attention.
The Autonomous Space Agency Network launched a weather balloon about 90,000 feet above the Earth with a pointed message for the president on a large printed card: "LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A B-TCH."
The "DIY space exploration" group used a homemade weather balloon to launch this tweet and capture it all with a camera on Wednesday. The purpose: to expand Trump's focus on humanity's home planet by @ing him with a perspective-shifting view of the world.
The appeal is a direct quote from the late Apollo 14 NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell, the sixth person to walk the moon. Intended as a wake-up call, it evokes his enlightening description of the sight:
"You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it. From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty. You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say, ‘Look at that, you son of a b-tch.’"
Technically speaking, the tweet — launched from Phoenix — did not actually reach outerspace, but this is the furthest any of Trump's detractors have ever ventured.
ASAN sent the tweet out to support the March for Science protest, a nonpartisan group calling for "science that upholds the common good," taking place on Earth Day April 22.
You can watch the tweet's two-hour long journey below.
Trump recently signed a bill authorizing NASA funding and Mars exploration.