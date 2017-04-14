An Indian startup is planning to launch a mission to the moon at the end of January 2017 which, if successful, would make India the fourth nation to land there after the U.S., Russia and China (stock photo)

President Donald Trump's latest critics have taken to the stratosphere to get his attention.

The Autonomous Space Agency Network launched a weather balloon about 90,000 feet above the Earth with a pointed message for the president on a large printed card: "LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A B-TCH."

The "DIY space exploration" group used a homemade weather balloon to launch this tweet and capture it all with a camera on Wednesday. The purpose: to expand Trump's focus on humanity's home planet by @ing him with a perspective-shifting view of the world.

The appeal is a direct quote from the late Apollo 14 NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell , the sixth person to walk the moon. Intended as a wake-up call, it evokes his enlightening description of the sight:

"You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it. From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty. You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say, ‘Look at that, you son of a b-tch.’"

Technically speaking, the tweet — launched from Phoenix — did not actually reach outerspace, but this is the furthest any of Trump's detractors have ever ventured.

ASAN sent the tweet out to support the March for Science protest , a nonpartisan group calling for "science that upholds the common good," taking place on Earth Day April 22.

Yes this is real, and it was directed to Trump. Courtesy of ASAN.

You can watch the tweet's two-hour long journey below.

Trump recently signed a bill authorizing NASA funding and Mars exploration .