Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
fireA Fire at the Bellagio Hotel Briefly Shut Down the Las Vegas Strip
Bellagio-Hotel-Fire-Shuts-Down-Las-Vegas-Strip
HolidaysHere's Why Easter Eggs Are a Thing
Easter basket with colorful eggs
politicsAbraham Lincoln Was Shot on Good Friday. Some Thought It Was Fate
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: ‘Mother of All Bombs’ in Afghanistan, North Korea’s Warning and Easter Sunday
United States Afghanistan
Earth and lunar landscape
An Indian startup is planning to launch a mission to the moon at the end of January 2017 which, if successful, would make India the fourth nation to land there after the U.S., Russia and China (stock photo) Digital Vision—Getty Images
viral

Space Group Trolls President Trump from 90,000 Feet Above Earth

Ashley Hoffman
9:17 AM ET

President Donald Trump's latest critics have taken to the stratosphere to get his attention.

The Autonomous Space Agency Network launched a weather balloon about 90,000 feet above the Earth with a pointed message for the president on a large printed card: "LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A B-TCH."

The "DIY space exploration" group used a homemade weather balloon to launch this tweet and capture it all with a camera on Wednesday. The purpose: to expand Trump's focus on humanity's home planet by @ing him with a perspective-shifting view of the world.

The appeal is a direct quote from the late Apollo 14 NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell, the sixth person to walk the moon. Intended as a wake-up call, it evokes his enlightening description of the sight:

"You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it. From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty. You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say, ‘Look at that, you son of a b-tch.’"

Technically speaking, the tweet — launched from Phoenix — did not actually reach outerspace, but this is the furthest any of Trump's detractors have ever ventured.

ASAN sent the tweet out to support the March for Science protest, a nonpartisan group calling for "science that upholds the common good," taking place on Earth Day April 22.

You can watch the tweet's two-hour long journey below.

Trump recently signed a bill authorizing NASA funding and Mars exploration.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME