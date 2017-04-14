Politics
Search
Sign In
viralSpace Group Trolls President Trump from 90,000 Feet Above Earth
Earth and lunar landscape
fireA Fire at the Bellagio Hotel Briefly Shut Down the Las Vegas Strip
Bellagio-Hotel-Fire-Shuts-Down-Las-Vegas-Strip
HolidaysHere's Why Easter Eggs Are a Thing
Easter basket with colorful eggs
politicsAbraham Lincoln Was Shot on Good Friday. Some Thought It Was Fate
Military

The Pentagon Just Released Video of 'The Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan

Tessa Berenson
8:48 AM ET

The United States dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat on Afghanistan this week. The Pentagon just released a video of the explosion.

"The mother of all bombs," officially called the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), struck an ISIS tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan Thursday. “What it does is basically suck out all of the oxygen and lights the air on fire,” Bill Roggio, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Air Force Times. “It’s a way to get into areas where conventional bombs can’t reach.”

The bomb had never been used in combat before. Watch the video of the blast above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME