U.S.
Search
Sign In
MilitaryFormer Defense Secretary Criticizes President Trump For Saying 'My Military'
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Meets With President Trump At The White House
movies10 Fate of the Furious Plot Holes That Only Make the Movie Better
Film Title: The Fate of the Furious
moviesIt’s Time to Unpack That Crazy Fate of the Furious Ending
Film Review The Fate of the Furious
AviationDavid Dao's Lawyer Says His Client Is a 'Poster Child' for Airline Abuses
April 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
time.com breaking news logo The Brief t logo time
idaho

4 University of Idaho Students Injured After Test Rocket Explosion

Melissa Chan
7:38 AM ET

Four college students in Idaho were injured after a rocket experiment went awry, school officials said Friday.

The University of Idaho students were hospitalized after a test rocket exploded in a parking lot of the school’s campus in Moscow shortly before 10 p.m. local time Thursday, according to officials' statement.

One victim was in critical condition and three were stable, said Daniel Ewart, UI vice president for infrastructure, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. All four students were “alert and communicating” with school officials early Friday.

Their identities and injuries were not immediately known. It’s also unclear what caused the explosion. The Moscow Police Department is investigating the incident, which the FBI had responded to, the University of Idaho said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME