A Syrian prepares mattresses as they wait for incoming persons evacuating from opposition-controlled town of Zabadani, to the northwestern city of Idlib on April 12, 2017.  Mohamed Al-Bakour—AFP/Getty Images
Syria

Tens of Thousands of Syrian Residents Begin to Evacuate Besieged Towns

Associated Press
2:21 AM ET

(BEIRUT) — The Syrian government and the opposition have begun a coordinated population swap of tens of thousands of people from four besieged towns.

Activists including the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carrying rebels began leaving the rebel-held towns Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus on Friday morning in the first phase of the deal, which will also see the evacuation of residents from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria.

Dozens of buses entered the areas Wednesday but by late Thursday people had not boarded them, according to opposition activists in the rebel-held towns.

If the evacuations are completed, they would be the first in number of rounds stretching over two months to evacuate some 30,000 Syrians from besieged areas, in a deal struck by rebels and the government.

Follow TIME