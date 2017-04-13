A Coming to America Sequel Is in the Works With the Original Writers

Coming to America could be coming full circle.

Paramount Pictures has hired Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, the screenwriters of the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, to pen a potential sequel, EW has confirmed.

The project is in the early stages of development, and it’s currently unclear whether Murphy would reprise his role as Akeem Joffer, a pampered African prince who travels to New York City undercover to find an independent-minded wife. Representatives for Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

John Landis directed the original film, which also starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley. Blaustein and Sheffield went on to co-write the Murphy movies Boomerang , The Nutty Professor , and Nutty Professor II .

Last month, Murphy’s verified Twitter account raised the notion of a Coming to America sequel, only for the entire account to disappear shortly afterward.

The Tracking Board first reported Blaustein and Sheffield’s hiring.

