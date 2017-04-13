MusicWhere to Listen to Kendrick Lamar's New Album DAMN
A Coming to America Sequel Is in the Works With the Original Writers

Oliver Gettel / Entertainment Weekly
1:58 AM ET

Coming to America could be coming full circle.

Paramount Pictures has hired Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, the screenwriters of the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, to pen a potential sequel, EW has confirmed.

The project is in the early stages of development, and it’s currently unclear whether Murphy would reprise his role as Akeem Joffer, a pampered African prince who travels to New York City undercover to find an independent-minded wife. Representatives for Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

John Landis directed the original film, which also starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley. Blaustein and Sheffield went on to co-write the Murphy movies Boomerang, The Nutty Professor, and Nutty Professor II.

Last month, Murphy’s verified Twitter account raised the notion of a Coming to America sequel, only for the entire account to disappear shortly afterward.

The Tracking Board first reported Blaustein and Sheffield’s hiring.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

