Where to Listen to Kendrick Lamar's New Album DAMN

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on Oct. 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern—Getty Images for Samsung

Kendrick Lamar officially dropped his highly-anticipated new album DAMN just after midnight on Friday.

The follow up to his critically acclaimed 2015 To Pimp A Butterfly and 2012's g ood kid, m.A.A.d. city , expectations are already sky-high for DAMN . The album comes on the back of the previously released " Humble " — track #8 on the new LP that debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and his diss track " The Heart Part 4 ."

Before it's official release, Lebron James shared clips of himself previewing the album on Instagram .

DAMN is available on streaming services, including Apple Music , Spotify , and Tidal . It features Rhianna, U2 and, Los Angeles-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Zacari. There are also credits for The Alchemist, 9th Wonder, and BADBADNOTGOOD, among others.