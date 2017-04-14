U.S.
Search
Sign In
South KoreaMike Pence Is Heading to Seoul Amid Rising Tensions With North Korea
President Trump Holds CEO Town Hall On US Business Climate At White House
North KoreaNorth Korean Official Blames Trump for Building a 'Vicious Cycle' of Tensions
North Korea
CrimeA Physician Has Been Charged With Mutilating the Genitals of Two Girls in Detroit
Courthouse facade.
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates Pohela Boishakh, the First Day of the Bengali Calendar
Planned Parenthood Locations As GOP Girds for Race To Repeal Obama's Final Rules Before Deadline
Vehicles drive past a Planned Parenthood office in Peoria, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Bloomberg/Getty Images
Law

Trump Allows States to Deny Funding to Planned Parenthood

Darlene Superville / AP
12:41 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Further chipping away at his predecessor's legacy, President Donald Trump signed legislation Thursday that lets states deny federal family planning money to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Trump's action erases a rule, finalized shortly before President Barack Obama left office in January, that said states could not block the money. It's the latest Obama regulation that Trump has overturned.

Undoing the prohibition also gives Republicans and anti-abortion groups a victory after House Republicans failed to agree last month on a bill they had sought for years to overhaul the health care system. The failed House bill, which Trump supported, would have blocked federal money for Planned Parenthood for a year, in addition to repealing portions of Obama's 2010 health law.

Federal law already prohibits government money for abortion, except in cases of rape or incest, or to save a woman's life.

The rule tossed out by Trump required state and local governments to distribute federal dollars for family planning services, including contraception, sexually transmitted diseases, fertility, pregnancy care, and breast and cervical cancer screening, to qualified health providers, irrespective of whether the providers also performed abortions.

Republicans and abortion opponents said the new law will let states divert money now going to groups that perform abortions to organizations that do not.

Democrats and abortion rights advocates said it represented an attack on women.

Seema Verma, who oversees Medicare and Medicaid, said after Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office that the administration wants states to decide what's best for them and the people they serve.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, said the change will lead to better care for women and girls. She said the law "simply ensures that states are not forced to fund an abortion business with taxpayer dollars." She said states will now have the option to spend federal family planning funds on comprehensive health care clinics.

Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily's List, which supports Democratic female candidate for public office who support abortion, said the bill is another example of politicians chipping away at women's rights and making it harder for the less fortunate to get health care.

"We won't stand for it," Schriock said.

Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said the administration should build on the progress that's been made "instead of enacting policies that take us backward."

The measure narrowly cleared the Senate in late March after Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., who had been absent while recovering from spinal surgery, returned to Washington to vote, bringing the tally to 50-50 in the 100-member chamber.

Vice President Mike Pence, in his constitutional role as president of the Senate, cast the tie-breaking vote.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME