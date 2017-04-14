U.S.
Search
Sign In
russiaRussia Urged to Investigate Alleged Killings of Gay People in Chechnya
Britain Russia Gays
United NationsU.S. Envoy Says U.N. Peacekeepers Must Be Punished for Sexual Abuse
Anti-UN Protests Spread To Haiti's Capital
Video GamesThe Switch Is Nintendo's 'Fastest Selling' System in History
MarylandSix Flags Roller Coaster Gets Stuck With 20 On Board
Roller coaster at Six Flags
Gun Shop Theft-Wisconsin
In this April 6, 2017 photo, FBI agents pass through a resident's front lawn while searching for Joseph Jakubowski, in Janesville, Wis. Angela Major—AP
Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker Cancels His Easter Egg Hunt Due to Manhunt

Associated Press
Apr 13, 2017

(MADISON, Wis.) — Gov. Scott Walker has cancelled his annual Easter Egg Hunt because of concerns about safety while authorities search for a fugitive who is suspected of robbing a gun store in southern Wisconsin and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House.

Dozens of police have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since the gun store was robbed in Janesville on April 4, about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

A statement from Walker and first lady Tonette Walker says the couple is "sad to miss one of our favorite events."

The hunt had been scheduled for Saturday.

Authorities have urged the public to call with information of his whereabouts but they're warning people not to approach him because they believe he is armed and dangerous.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME