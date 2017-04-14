Politics
Search
Sign In
Video GamesThe Switch Is Nintendo's 'Fastest Selling' System in History
MarylandSix Flags Roller Coaster Gets Stuck With 20 On Board
Roller coaster at Six Flags
Mental Health/PsychologyWhy You Should Let Someone Else Choose Your Tinder Photo
TIME.com stock photos Social Apps iPhone Tinder
celebritiesBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner Officially File for Divorce
Actor/director Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey appears in front of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at the Longworth House Office Building on March 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey appears in front of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at the Longworth House Office Building on March 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.  Matt McClain—The Washington Post/Getty Images
FBI

James Comey Says Americans Should Be Wary of 'Troll Farms' Peddling Fake News

Abigail Abrams
Apr 13, 2017

FBI Director James Comey warned Americans that information they read on the internet may be part of organized disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining confidence in U.S. elections.

Opponents of the U.S. “used all kinds of vectors to try and influence and undermine our own faith in our democratic processes,” Comey said at an event at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Comey said the FBI would publicly call out efforts to interfere in American politics and added that the public should also be on guard.

“The most important thing to be done is people need to be aware of the possibility that what they're reading has been shaped by troll farms looking to push a message on Twitter to undermine our confidence” in the electoral process, Comey said, according to the AP.

U.S. intelligence agencies said in a January report that Russian attempts to support Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election involved paid social media users, according to the AP. Last month, Comey confirmed the FBI is investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and potential links between Russians and the Trump campaign.

The FBI does not typically discuss ongoing investigations, but Comey confirmed the Russia investigations at a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME