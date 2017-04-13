Mental Health/PsychologyWhy You Should Let Someone Else Choose Your Tinder Photo
TIME.com stock photos Social Apps iPhone Tinder
FBIJames Comey Approves New FBI TV Series From Law and Order's Dick Wolf
FBI Director Comey Discusses Counterterrorism And Cybersecurity At DC Dinner
Running67-Year-Old Will Run His 50th Consecutive Boston Marathon
Ben Beach
EntertainmentTwenty Years After Ellen's 'Puppy Episode,' It Still Feels Ahead of Its Time
ELLEN DEGENERES;OPRAH WINFREY
Actor/director Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Actor/director Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. David Livingston—Getty Images
celebrities

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Officially File for Divorce

Abigail Abrams
Apr 13, 2017

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce nearly two years after they initially announced their breakup, People reports.

The former couple had been married for 10 years when they decided to split in June 2015. At the time, they said they were moving forward “with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children.”

Since the original announcement, the family has been seen together on outings and taking vacations with both parents and all three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4. And in December, Affleck called Garner the “world’s greatest mom” at a Times Talk in New York. The pair’s close relationship has sparked rumors they may get back together, but the divorce filings seem to put those to rest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME