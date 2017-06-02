Watch 10 Celebrities Cringe at How Dorky They Used to Be

The only thing more fun than seeing the evidence of your favorite celebrity’s young awkward stage is seeing them react to it.

Where a polished famous person shines, a mortifying yearbook photo endures and lucky for us, interviewers are obsessed with presenting celebrities with all their clips and photos of yesteryear. The best part — their reactions — range from good-natured to mortified, but everyone cringes at least a little. When it comes to these blasts from the past, symptoms include fanning themselves and laughing uncontrollably.

Below, watch 10 celebrities react to the photos and videos proving just how dorky they used to be.

