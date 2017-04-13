A Man Set Himself on Fire While He Was Handcuffed in a Denver Park

A man who was handcuffed while speaking with police poured lighter fluid on his body in a Denver park on Thursday, setting himself on fire.

The man was allegedly fighting with one or more people in Denver 's Civic Center Park, the Denver Post reported , when he began to set himself on fire shortly before or as police were arriving on the scene. One witness, Sean Corbett, told the Post that he, "flicked a lighter while he was in handcuffs."

According to the Post , the man then ran away while the officers and bystanders in the park tried to put the flame out.

“We do believe this was a suicide attempt,” Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said to the Post .

The man's identity has not been released, according to the Post, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.